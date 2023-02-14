Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Short Interest Update

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the January 15th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Semtech by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Semtech by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Semtech by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SMTC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.15. 779,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,118. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Semtech has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $73.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $177.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.03 million. Analysts expect that Semtech will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.08.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

