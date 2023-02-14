Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.61

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNIRF shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Senior from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Senior from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.48.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

