Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $52.13. The stock had a trading volume of 260,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,738. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $59.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at $280,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,601,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

