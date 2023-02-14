Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Update

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 43,600 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Sentage

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sentage stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.23% of Sentage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sentage Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SNTG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.11. 2,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,615. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. Sentage has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

