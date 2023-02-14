Senvest Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 285.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,618. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

