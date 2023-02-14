Senvest Management LLC Buys Shares of 123,517 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 123,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 43,292 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 9.6% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Boston Properties by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Boston Properties by 366.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

BXP traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.90. 337,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,888. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.92. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.59%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading

