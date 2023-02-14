Senvest Management LLC Purchases 206,900 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,073,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,900 shares during the period. Criteo comprises approximately 2.3% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $56,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dendur Capital LP increased its holdings in Criteo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,401,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,204,000 after buying an additional 34,820 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Criteo by 28.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 635,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,324,000 after buying an additional 139,131 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 3.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,758,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 479,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after buying an additional 149,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 203,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $82,181.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $96,009.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,563 shares in the company, valued at $10,550,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $82,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,960.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,899 shares of company stock valued at $511,879. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRTO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.64. 114,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,562. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.87.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Criteo from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

