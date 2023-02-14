Serum (SRM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $40.20 Million

Serum (SRM) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Serum has traded down 10% against the dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $44.09 million and $40.20 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.92 or 0.00432403 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,354.12 or 0.28643180 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

