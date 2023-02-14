Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.52.

SCI traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,636. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 27.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 24.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth about $367,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

