Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,268,500 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 6,771,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance
Shares of SHWGF remained flat at $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.99.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile
