Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2023

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGFGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,268,500 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 6,771,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance

Shares of SHWGF remained flat at $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

