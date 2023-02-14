Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,268,500 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 6,771,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance

Shares of SHWGF remained flat at $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Get Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer alerts:

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.