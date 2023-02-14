Shell plc (SHEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,557.50 ($31.05) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock has a market cap of £179.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 547.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,365.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,325.27. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,563.50 ($31.12).
In other Shell news, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.35) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($241,711.94).
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
