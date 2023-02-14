Shell plc (SHEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,557.50 ($31.05) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock has a market cap of £179.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 547.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,365.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,325.27. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,563.50 ($31.12).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shell news, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.35) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($241,711.94).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shell Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.84) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,800 ($33.99) to GBX 2,900 ($35.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,200 ($38.84) to GBX 3,100 ($37.63) and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($40.06) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,961.09 ($35.94).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

