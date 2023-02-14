Short Interest in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Drops By 18.8%

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 360,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $163,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,133 shares of company stock worth $165,255 in the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

A-Mark Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.93. The company had a trading volume of 112,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,652. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $704.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of -0.09. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $44.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

