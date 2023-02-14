Short Interest in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expands By 38.8%

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,800 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the January 15th total of 295,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ASPS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 279,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,661. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 67.9% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 86,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 34,973 shares during the last quarter. Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of integrated service and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following businesses: field services, marketplace, and mortgage and real estate solutions. The field services segment is involved in property preservation and inspection services, and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

