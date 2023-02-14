Short Interest in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expands By 38.8%

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,800 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the January 15th total of 295,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of ASPS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 279,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,661. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of integrated service and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following businesses: field services, marketplace, and mortgage and real estate solutions. The field services segment is involved in property preservation and inspection services, and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
