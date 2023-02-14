Short Interest in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Drops By 24.0%

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 7,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.18.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power stock opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.