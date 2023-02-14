Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Rises By 66.9%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 373,600 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the January 15th total of 223,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Rebel
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of American Rebel in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in American Rebel during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Rebel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Rebel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Rebel Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AREB opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. American Rebel has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.
About American Rebel
American Rebel Holdings, Inc engages in the design and marketing of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. It also designs and manufactures branded apparel and accessories. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Rebel (AREB)
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
- Volume Alert: Why Investors Are Making Room for Life Storage
- Ralph Lauren Just Became A Must Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.