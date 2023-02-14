Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Rises By 66.9%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 373,600 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the January 15th total of 223,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Rebel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of American Rebel in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in American Rebel during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Rebel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Rebel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Rebel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AREB opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. American Rebel has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.

About American Rebel

American Rebel ( NASDAQ:AREB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. American Rebel had a negative return on equity of 191.87% and a negative net margin of 160.19%.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc engages in the design and marketing of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. It also designs and manufactures branded apparel and accessories. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

