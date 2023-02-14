Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Declines By 24.3%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 646,700 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the January 15th total of 854,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Aprea Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ APRE traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.30. 43,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,124. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a market cap of $439.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

