Short Interest in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Increases By 103.1%

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the January 15th total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 881,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Price Performance

AAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.20. 10,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,324. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. Ares Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.21.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

