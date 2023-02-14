Short Interest in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Expands By 14.8%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 7.1 %

AUROW stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,736. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. Aurora Innovation has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUROW. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 604.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 310,929 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 59,849 shares during the last quarter.

