Short Interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Decreases By 42.1%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the January 15th total of 194,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the third quarter valued at about $3,838,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BioLineRx by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 189,678 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Stock Performance

Shares of BLRX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. 78,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,216. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx ( NASDAQ:BLRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

