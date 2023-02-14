Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Drops By 21.7%

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 49,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 0.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Up 6.5 %

BJDX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 209,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,972. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.83.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

