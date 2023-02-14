Short Interest in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS) Increases By 69.2%

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCTS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 26.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 0.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 339,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,005,000.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCTS opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.

About Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

