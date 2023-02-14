Short Interest in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Rises By 16.0%

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 27,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CVCY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,856. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.82. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 715,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVCY shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

