Short Interest in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Decreases By 61.1%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the January 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of CLPS Incorporation worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLPS traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,116. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. CLPS Incorporation has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.40.

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance, and financial sectors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

