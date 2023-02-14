Short Interest in Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Drops By 28.6%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Concrete Leveling Systems Price Performance

Shares of Concrete Leveling Systems stock remained flat at $2.98 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 287. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. Concrete Leveling Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13.

About Concrete Leveling Systems

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the provision of concrete leveling systems services. It aims to partner with third parties in the casino and hospitality industries, with plans of operating in the casino gaming technology industry. The company was founded by Suzanne I. Barth on August 28, 2007 and is headquartered in Canton, OH.

