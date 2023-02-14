Short Interest in Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Drops By 28.6%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Concrete Leveling Systems Price Performance
Shares of Concrete Leveling Systems stock remained flat at $2.98 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 287. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. Concrete Leveling Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13.
About Concrete Leveling Systems
