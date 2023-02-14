Short Interest in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Declines By 33.5%

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,400 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 462,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 145,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CNOB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.10. 65,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,438. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.98.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at ConnectOne Bancorp

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th.

In other news, Director William Thompson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $28,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,663.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

