Short Interest in Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Rises By 50.7%

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the January 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 365.5 days.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of CNRFF remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Consorcio ARA SAB de CV engages in design, development, construction, and marketing of real estate properties. It offers entry level and middle income housing solutions. The firm operates through the following divisions: Real Estate and Shopping Centers. The company was founded on November 22, 1988 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

