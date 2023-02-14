Short Interest in Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Rises By 50.7%

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the January 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 365.5 days.
Shares of CNRFF remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
