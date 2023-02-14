Short Interest in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Increases By 66.2%

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the January 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Douglas Elliman Price Performance

Shares of DOUG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 107,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,331. Douglas Elliman has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $416.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.74.

Douglas Elliman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Douglas Elliman’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOUG. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

