Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Rises By 57.3%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the January 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFEU. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 586.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 38,594 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RFEU traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.25. 512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $73.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.215 per share. This represents a $4.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

