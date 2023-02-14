Short Interest in Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Rises By 16.9%

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the January 15th total of 425,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 828.3 days.

Genscript Biotech Stock Performance

Genscript Biotech stock remained flat at C$3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Genscript Biotech has a 12 month low of C$1.89 and a 12 month high of C$3.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.92.

Get Genscript Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNNSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Genscript Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Genscript Biotech in a research note on Friday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Genscript Biotech Company Profile

Genscript Biotech Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of life sciences research products and services. It operates through the following segments: Bio-science Services and Products; Precision Immune-cell Therapy; and Industrial Synthetic Biology Products. The Bio-science Services and Products segment includes life sciences research services, life sciences research catalogue products, and preclinical drug development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genscript Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genscript Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.