Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Rises By 108.1%

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,386,800 shares, a growth of 108.1% from the January 15th total of 1,146,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,261,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

Shares of ETHE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.86. 1,658,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,439. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87.

