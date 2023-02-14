Short Interest in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Rises By 17.5%

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the January 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 978,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance
Shares of ILPT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.13. 417,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,158. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $23.08.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.97%.
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics Properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.
