Short Interest in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Rises By 17.5%

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the January 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 978,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ILPT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.13. 417,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,158. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $23.08.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 295.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1,058.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1,081.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics Properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

