Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Decreases By 22.3%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the January 15th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NLS Pharmaceutics Price Performance

NLSP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. 16,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,527. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

Get NLS Pharmaceutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of NLS Pharmaceutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.