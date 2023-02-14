Short Interest in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Increases By 41.7%

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the January 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPNT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $32.27.

Insider Transactions at Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OPNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.42). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.03% and a negative net margin of 147.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Gorman sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $26,522.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Brian Gorman sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $26,522.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Jason Heath Ellison sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $36,481.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,768 shares of company stock valued at $298,491 over the last ninety days. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Opiant Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $190,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

