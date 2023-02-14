Short Interest in Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Drops By 27.0%

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the January 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Optimi Health Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OPTHF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. 3,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,513. Optimi Health has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.

Optimi Health Company Profile

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

