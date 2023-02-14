Short Interest in Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Drops By 27.0%

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the January 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Optimi Health Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OPTHF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. 3,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,513. Optimi Health has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.
Optimi Health Company Profile
