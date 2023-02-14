Short Interest in Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Increases By 18.0%

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Patriot Gold Stock Performance
Shares of PGOL traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,309. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Patriot Gold has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.07.
Patriot Gold Company Profile
