Short Interest in Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Increases By 18.0%

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Patriot Gold Stock Performance

Shares of PGOL traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,309. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Patriot Gold has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

Patriot Gold Company Profile

Patriot Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of natural resource properties. Its property holdings include the Vernal, Windy Peak, and Rainbow Mountain projects. The company was founded by Trevor B. Newton on November 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

