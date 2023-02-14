Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Drops By 25.0%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 485,400 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 647,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 231.1 days.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Down 0.9 %
PIAIF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,099. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $8.77.
About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
