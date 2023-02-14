Short Interest in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Declines By 26.5%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the January 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of SQFT opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 14.18 and a quick ratio of 14.18. Presidio Property Trust has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

Presidio Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Presidio Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $82,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

