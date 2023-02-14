Short Interest in Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Grows By 34.6%

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the January 15th total of 154,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 199,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Global Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RELI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 156,906 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Global Group in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Reliance Global Group by 179.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter.

Reliance Global Group Stock Performance

RELI stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.55. 561,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,293. Reliance Global Group has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

Reliance Global Group Company Profile

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and employee benefits insurance products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

