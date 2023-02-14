Short Interest in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Decreases By 26.6%

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 807,000 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the January 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 482,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at $690,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers

Rogers Trading Down 2.3 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rogers by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROG traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.56. 151,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.03. Rogers has a 52 week low of $98.45 and a 52 week high of $274.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

