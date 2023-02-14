Short Interest in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Drops By 29.0%

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the January 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAL. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.64. 1,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $171.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.64. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $32.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09.

Salisbury Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 384,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 104.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salisbury Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.