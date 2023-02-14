Short Interest in Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW) Increases By 64.4%

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the January 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SATLW. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satellogic in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic in the first quarter worth $50,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic in the first quarter worth $104,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Satellogic during the first quarter worth $1,239,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Satellogic during the first quarter worth $157,000.

Satellogic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SATLW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.28. 8,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207. Satellogic has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

