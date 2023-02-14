Short Interest in Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Grows By 50.0%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,750 ($33.38) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,903.33.

Severn Trent Trading Up 0.2 %

STRNY traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 668. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.48.

Severn Trent Cuts Dividend

Severn Trent Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.4666 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.37%. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.50%.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

