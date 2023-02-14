Short Interest in Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Grows By 50.0%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
STRNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,750 ($33.38) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,903.33.
Severn Trent Trading Up 0.2 %
STRNY traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 668. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.48.
Severn Trent Cuts Dividend
Severn Trent Company Profile
Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.
See Also
