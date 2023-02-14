Short Interest in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Decreases By 26.2%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the January 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sify Technologies in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIFY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.62. 54,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,984. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

