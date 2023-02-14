Short Interest in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Decreases By 26.2%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the January 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sify Technologies in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
