Short Interest in Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Decreases By 28.4%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the January 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.4 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

SWDAF remained flat at $19.91 during trading on Monday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €22.50 ($24.19) to €23.50 ($25.27) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

