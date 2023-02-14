Short Interest in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Rises By 37.7%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the January 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Solid Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLDPW remained flat at $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday. 5,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,060. Solid Power has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

Featured Articles

