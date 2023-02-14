Short Interest in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Grows By 21.2%

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 28.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Down 13.0 %

NASDAQ SDIG traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,281. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SDIG. B. Riley downgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Compass Point upgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDIG. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the third quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 136,578 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 878.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 112,999 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 270.2% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 130,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 95,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

