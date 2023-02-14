Short Interest in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Grows By 21.2%

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 28.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Down 13.0 %
NASDAQ SDIG traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,281. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SDIG. B. Riley downgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Compass Point upgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.
About Stronghold Digital Mining
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
