Short Interest in Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Expands By 80.0%

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Tapinator Stock Up 13.0 %
TAPM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. 2,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.53. Tapinator has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.
About Tapinator
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tapinator (TAPM)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Tapinator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapinator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.