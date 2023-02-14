Short Interest in Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Expands By 80.0%

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Tapinator Stock Up 13.0 %

TAPM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. 2,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.53. Tapinator has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes games for mobile platforms. The company’s library includes over 300 titles that, collectively, have achieved over 500 million mobile downloads, including notable games such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. Through its NFT500 platform, the company has amassed a collection of fine art NFTs and has published a mobile application that extends the utility of these digital asset investments.

