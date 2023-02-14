Short Interest in TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Drops By 20.8%

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,077,400 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 2,622,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 256.5 days.

TCL Electronics Price Performance

TCLHF remained flat at $0.46 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. TCL Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.

TCL Electronics Company Profile

TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interest in manufacturing of multimedia electronics. The company operates through the following business segments: Smart Screen Segment; Internet Business Segment; Smart, Mobile, Connective Devices, and Services Segment; and Smart Commercial Display.

