Short Interest in The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Decreases By 50.0%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Weir Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $11.11. 5,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,658. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Weir Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.