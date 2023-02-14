Short Interest in Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:URBDF) Drops By 50.0%

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:URBDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos Stock Performance

Shares of URBDF remained flat at $0.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35. Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.37.

About Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, SAB. de C.V. engages in the house development business in Mexico. It sells own and third-party housing projects, as well as land for real estate projects. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Mexicali, Mexico.

